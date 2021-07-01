Caudabe 4th of July iPhone 12 case sale now live at 15% off with deals from $21

Caudabe is now offering *15% off *sitewide as part of its 4th of July iPhone case sale. Caudabe — a mainstay in our yearly roundups of the best options out there — has loads of minimalist cases available for just about every iPhone including the latest models, all of which are now *15% off* for the 4th of July. Free shipping is available sitewide on orders over $35 and you’ll find the 4th of July iPhone case sale promotion code below.



more…