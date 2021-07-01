Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will update to Windows 11 this fall at up to $150 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go from *$598.50 shipped*. Our favorite is the i5/8GB/256GB model, which is *$749.99*. This is a $150 discount from its usual rate and comes in at $50 above the all-time low, marking the second-best price that we’ve tracked. Shipping with Intel’s 10th generation i5 processor, you’ll find that there’s plenty of power for most tasks here, including some lightweight gaming, document editing, and even slight photo manipulation. Shipping with Windows 10, you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 this fall for free on the Surface Laptop Go. Alongside that, you’ll find 13-hours of battery life, a PixelSense touchscreen, and a 720p webcam for the occasional Zoom call. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our launch coverage.



