Nike x Space Jam: A New Legacy sneakers + Xbox controller launch July 15

After we took a hands-on look at Xbox x Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game controllers, Microsoft decided to team up with Nike for its next exclusive. This comes from “months” of collaborating between Warner Bros., Nike, and Xbox to unveil a limited-edition pair of Space Jam: A New Legacy sneakers. These feature Road Runner vs. Wile E. Coyote Nike LeBron 18 Low, as well as a matching controller that we haven’t seen before. Available exclusively through the Nike SNKRS app on July 15, this bundle is designed for fans of the infamous series. How did it come about, and what makes it special? Let’s take a closer look.



