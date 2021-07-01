Bundle Amazon Music with 6-months of Disney+ from just $8

Amazon is offering a bundle that includes 1-month of its Music Streaming Service with 6-months of Disney+ for *$7.99* if you’re a Prime member or *$9.99* otherwise. While you’ll have to pay for the first month of Amazon Music, you’re getting six months of Disney+ for free here. That’s up to $46 in value, and since there’s no free trial of Disney’s streaming service outside of Verizon’s promo, this is a great way to get a few months of content without dropping a ton of cash. Whether you’re interested in watching Loki, The Simpsons, Star Wars, or the upcoming Black Widow movie later this month (though an additional fee is required for this specific title), Disney+ is a fantastic service. Learn more about Disney+ in our announcement coverage.



