Upgrade your curb appeal ahead of July 4th weekend with two solar LED spotlights at $14

US_ImaginTop (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM Outdoor Solar LED Spotlights for *$13.79 with free shipping for Prime members* or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code *KIT4I62X *at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from a $34 normal price and $30 sale right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Each light features three different modes with up to 800 lumens of brightness. The built-in solar panel means that the lights require no wiring or battery changes, which makes installation super simple in your yard. Plus, they’re IP67 water-resistant and ready to handle any type of weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



