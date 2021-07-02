9to5Mac Happy Hour 336: Big screen iPads, a decade of selfies, iOS 15 (public) beta 2

This week on Happy Hour 9to5tMac’s Benjamin and Taylor discuss a bevy of recent iPad rumors, look back on a decade of the selfie, evaluate the new lineup of Apple Watch International bands, and discuss the new features and changes in iOS 15 beta 2.



*Sponsored by WALTR PRO for Mac: *Make it easy to transfer virtually any file (in any format) to your iPhone, iPad, iPod, and now, HomePod. Get 30% off now.



*Sponsored by Headspace:* You deserve to feel happier, and Headspace is meditation made simple. Go to Headspace.com/MAC for a one-month free trial.



*Sponsored by She’s Birdie:* Right now, She’s Birdie is offering our listeners 15% off your first purchase when you go to ShesBirdie.com/HAPPYHOUR.



