Customized Trojan Stole Data From 3M Windows PC Users

Nord Locker's security analysts found that hackers grabbed 1.2T of sensitive information from over 3 million users between 2018 and 2020, using a trojanized malware that infected over 3 million PCs running Windows. The developers of the unnamed malware gathered information from over 3.25 million Windows PCs. The data collected includes over 2 billion cookies and about 26 million credentials associated with 1.1 million email addresses. This virus was distributed by bad actors through cracked applications, including cracked games, a tool for breaking Windows OS license, and even Adobe Photoshop 2018. Another method of distributing the virus...