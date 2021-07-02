HP makes its case for Omen pre-builts and Omen Gaming Hub software

Prebuilts have a reputation for shoddy components, proprietary designs, and an overall middling experience. But crack into one of HP’s Omen 30L systems, and a surprise awaits: Its layouts and components largely conform to DIY standards.



In the video above, Judy Johnson, Director of Gaming & eSports at HP, explains this seemingly new philosophy for Omen pre-builts and also shows us HP’s Omen Gaming Hub software. This look behind the curtain dives into reasons for the DIY flavor of the Omen 30L, which sports components that can be swapped with off-the-shelf retail equivalents and labeling that aids new PC owners and not-yet-DIYers in performing upgrades.



