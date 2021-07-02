LIFX Day and Dusk Mini HomeKit smart bulb returns to all time low of $20 (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering LIFX’s Day and Dusk Mini HomeKit Smart Bulb for *$19.99 Prime shipped*. That knocks 33% off the usual fare, marking a return to the all-time low price. Stock is going fast however, so you can also find it at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront for the same price. This cozy smart bulb offers a wide range of both cool and warm white lighting, as the name suggests, with a number of dimming options as well. Providing 800-lumens of energy, this bulb is ready to replace your basic 60W options and use only 9W of power to do it. You can control it via smartphone, or through simple voice commands with support for Alexa, Assistant, HomeKit, or Microsoft Cortana. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 7,000 customers. Head below for more.



