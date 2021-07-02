Bundle OnePlus 9/Pro smartphones with $130 worth of accessories from $729, more

While there are plenty of offers live as we head into the holiday weekend, OnePlus is getting in on the July 4th action with a sale on its new unlocked 9 series handsets. Right now, you can bundle the OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Smartphone with its OnePlus Buds Z, a protective case, and $40 credit to use at a later date for *$1,069 shipped*. Normally you’d pay $1,199 for the entire package with today’s offer scoring you $130 in added gear in order to mark the best value to date and only the second notable promotion of any kind. The same offer is also available on the standard OnePlus 9 at *$729*.



The latest OnePlus 9 series smartphones arrive with an up to 6.7-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rates. Both powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, each of the smartphones are backed by rear camera arrays developed with the help of Hasselblad. OnePlus 9 rocks a 50MP 3-camera setup, while the 9 Pro steps up to a 5-sensor array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



