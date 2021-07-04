Apple-backed ride hailing service Didi Chuxing removed from App Store over privacy concerns

Back in 2016, Apple announced a $1 billion investment in the Chinese Uber competitor Didi Global, with Tim Cook saying the investment presented a variety of strategic opportunities for Apple. The investment also earned Apple a seat on Didi’s board.



Now, just days after going public with a US IPO, Didi Chuxing is under fire for illegally collecting user data and the China Cyberspace Administration has now ordered the app to be removed from the App Store.



