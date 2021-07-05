Save 52% on this highly-rated leather Apple Watch band at a new low of $7

OUHENG (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,500+) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band for *$7.26 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching closer to $15, it recently dropped to $12 with today’s offer saving you as much as 52%, beating our previous mention by $3, and marking a new all-time low. This leather Apple Watch band elevates the style of your wearable for occasions where the included silicone strap isn’t going to cut it. Comprised of genuine leather, it features space gray lugs as well as rugged overall design that’s compatible with every version of Apple Watch to date. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more…