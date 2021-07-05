Level up at-home fun with EastPoint’s NHL Air Hockey Table: $85.50 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the EastPoint Sports NHL Air Hockey Table for *$85.69 shipped*. The cost of this game has been steadily dropping over the past couple months, but prior to this you would have spent $120. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Ratchet up at-home fun with this 2-player air hockey table. An air-powered surface helps the puck slide around for “ultra-smooth gameplay.” An automatic LED scoring system takes the experience to the next level. Leg levers pave the way for easily adjusting height to achieve a level and balanced game. In addition to the air hockey table you’ll also receive two pucks and two pushers. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



