Score a FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Nintendo Switch Lite console purchases today

GameStop is now offering the Nintendo Switch Lite console with a 128GB Nintendo-licensed SanDisk memory card for* $199.99 shipped*. Matching our Prime day offer, this is essentially full price on the Switch Lite with a *free *$20 – $24 memory card thrown in. While not the deepest deal ever, discounts on Switch consoles have been nearly non-existent as of late, making today’s deal a great opportunity to score a Lite model. This bundle will run you $225+ on Amazon right now for comparison. Nintendo’s Switch Lite brings its latest-generation console to a purely mobile form-factor and now, with an extra 128GB of storage to keep your games on. Today’s deal is eligible for all colorways including the latest blue variant. More details below.



