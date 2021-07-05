At $14 Prime shipped, it’s hard to beat Furinno’s Haydn End Table (Save 45%)

Amazon is offering the Furinno Turn-N-Tube Haydn End Table for *$14.12 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 45% off the typical rate and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked in over three years. This easy-to-assemble end table offers a minimalistic design that can be set up in just 5 minutes. No screws are used, helping prove just how simple these will be to put together. Furrino touts a no-tool assembly that “even a kid can accomplish.” Once pieced together it will span 13.4 by 13.4 by 20 inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



