Wildfire that decimated B.C. town was likely human-caused, says official
Published
The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire that burned through Lytton, B.C., last week, causing two deaths, was likely human-caused.Full Article
Published
The B.C. Wildfire Service says the fire that burned through Lytton, B.C., last week, causing two deaths, was likely human-caused.Full Article
A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building has collapsed in a town outside Miami, killing at least one person while trapping..