Up to 33% off JBL speakers from $55: FLIP 5 waterproof, home theater systems, more

Today only, Woot is offering up to *33% off* a range of JBL Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, and more with deals starting from *$55*. One standout is the JBL FLIP 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker at *$89.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $120 at Amazon, this is a 25% price drop and the lowest price we can find. This model also fetches $120 at Best Buy. A great way to keep the tunes going all summer and beyond, this Bluetooth speaker sports up to 12-hours of battery life and is ready to go just about anywhere you are with a rubber housing and an IPX7 waterproof rating (“up to three-feet deep”). Alongside the ability to connect multiple JBL speakers together, you’ll also find easy on-board controls, a metal clip to attach it to your bag, and a fabric-wrapped outer treatment. Rated 4+ stars from over 30,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



