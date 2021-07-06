New Nintendo Switch with a bigger, better OLED screen coming in October

An upgraded Nintendo Switch console didn’t make an appearance at E3 like many expected, but it’s here now. Nintendo announced a new Switch with a juicy OLED display on Tuesday, along with a host of smaller improvements. The Nintendo Switch (OLED Model)—yes, that’s the name, when “Super Nintendo Switch” was sitting right there—will launch on October 8 for $350.



OLED displays provide more luscious blacks, vivid contrast, and better color reproduction than typical LED displays, and Nintendo upped the Switch OLED Model’s screen size to 7-inches (from 6.2-inches on the original Switch) so you can see all the extra eye candy. The handheld is also apparently getting a sonic upgrade to match, with Nintendo promising “enhanced audio” in the new version.



