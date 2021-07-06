Twelve South AirFly solves the new OLED Switch’s lack of Bluetooth audio output at $40

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South AirFly for Nintendo Switch at *$39.99 shipped* when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, comes within $1.50 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. While many were hoping that the rumored OLED Switch would finally bring Bluetooth connectivity into the mix, today’s unveil confirms otherwise. It’s alright though, as this Twelve South AirFly adapter plugs right into the hybrid console’s headphone jack in order to transmit audio right to AirPods or whatever other device you want to use while exploring Hyrule or ripping up the track in Mario Kart 8. Charging over USB-C, it sports 16-hour battery life alongside a compact design that won’t get in the way during gameplay sessions. Rated 4.3/5 stars.



