The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Will Be Faithful to J.R.R. Tolkien's Fantasy Book

During today's NACON Connect livestream, developer Daedalic shared more information about their upcoming game The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, one of the highly-anticipated titles coming out in 2022. Although no new footage has been shown during the event, we did get a lot of info about what to expect from the game. First off, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a stealth-action adventure game that blends parkour and stealth gameplay elements. Daedalic's Producer Harald Riegler also revealed that when it comes to design, the game will be as faithful as possible to the material source, so Tolkien fans should rest easy as it looks like the franchise is in good hands. Just like in the fantasy novel, the game tells the story of the ring from Gollum's perspective. A creature torn between two personalities, Gollum is clearly not the hero you would expect. Throughout his adventure across the Middle-earth, Gollum will meet iconic figures from The Lord of the Rings universe, as...