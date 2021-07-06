Bring home a Fender LE Strat or Tele electric guitar for your budding musician at $230+ off

Adorama is now offering the Fender Limited Edition Player Stratocaster Electric Guitar in Lake Placid Blue for *$519 shipped*. You’ll also find the very similar Telecaster model down at the same price. Regularly up to $800 or so, these models fetch nearly that much at Guitar Center and elsewhere with the next best price currently starting at $650. Sitting in a nice middle ground between the affordable beginner models and the particularly expensive American options that will run you thousands, these are great starter instruments that take it up a notch in quality over the $300 Fenders. You’re looking at a 2-point tremolo bridge, three “Player Series” single-coil Stratocaster pickups, a 22-fret neck, the classic “F”-stamped neck plate, and an Alder body with a gloss polyester finish in Lake Placid blue. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



