Just $13.50 will score you X-Mount’s 55-inch full motion TV mount at a new Amazon low

X-Mount (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 55-inch Full Motion TV Mount for *$13.49 Prime shipped* when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code *8GISU2NY* at checkout. Typically selling for $30, today’s massive 55% cut marks a new Amazon all-time low. These popular TV mounts are known for their near universal compatibility. They can hold TVs between 23- and 55-inches, with adjustable bracketing to handle just about any VESA configuration under the sun. And once installed, you can extend your TV from the wall up to 19-inches, with 90-degrees of swivel and 20-degrees of tilt to find your perfect viewing angle. Over 29,000 customers have left it an average 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.



