Microsoft to Release a New Version of Windows 11 Every Year

Windows 11 is projected to land later this year, and as compared to Windows 10, which until now has been receiving two major feature updates every 12 months, the new operating system seems to transition to a one-release-per-year approach. This is according to Microsoft itself, as the software giant has confirmed that Windows 11 will get one new release every year, though the timing of the launch could obviously vary. But at this point, it looks like the Redmond-based software giant wants to use the fall of each year to introduce new Windows 11 versions. Most likely, new Windows 11 versions will go live alongside fall Windows 10 feature updates, though the current OS version could also get another update in the spring of each year. Microsoft will support each version of Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro Education, Windows 11 Pro for Workstations, and Windows 10 Home for 24 months after the...