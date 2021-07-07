FIT KING 20-speed Deep Tissue Massage Gun hits Amazon low at $55 (Reg. $80) + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, FIT KING (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its FT-025G Deep Tissue Massage Gun for *$55.19 shipped*. Originally $120, it more regularly fetches $80 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find and a new all-time low. Great for post-workouts or just for relaxing after a long day, this model boasts 20 percussion speeds at up to 3200RPM as well as six different massage heads to target various parts if your body. The FT-025G can run for up to 6 hours straight before it needs a recharge, which might offer up to a couple weeks of battery life depending on how long/often you use it. The LCD touchscreen control panel is joined by the included carrying case and a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers. Head below for more massager deals and details.



more…