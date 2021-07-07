New Assassin’s Creed game confirmed, will reportedly be a live service experience

The new Assassin’s Creed game almost always gets leaked, and it looks like it just happened again. Except this time, it’s not necessarily a new Assassin’s Creed game in the traditional sense, but rather some kind of live service experience that appears to be codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity. As opposed to the franchise’s usual (mostly) single-player experience that takes gamers to a particular point in history, it sounds like the franchise is moving over to more of a live service setup with multiple games smashed together and regular updates to keep the experience fresh. Head below for more details.



