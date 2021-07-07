Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, says he is launching a class action lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey, the chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter respectively, as well as their companies.Full Article
Donald Trump to sue Facebook, Google, and Twitter chiefs
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Trump pulls plug on blog
Reuters - Politics
The former president seems to have shut down a web page aimed at allowing him to circulate messages on social media platforms that..