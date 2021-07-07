Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds drop to $52 + more from $13.50 (Up to 40% off)

As part of its Prime Day favorites sale, Woot is offering some great deals on Anker gear including headphones, charging gear, and more. One standout here is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds at *$51.99 Prime shipped* in black or white. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $80 at Amazon, this $28 off the going rate and the best we can find. Alongside the included wireless charging case, these earbuds can run for 28-hours before they need to be juiced back up. Other features include HearID custom tuned EQ for your ears, cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology to reduce environmental sound, Bluetooth 5.0, a 4-microphone array for on-board calls, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.



more…