iRobot’s Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top hits new low at $70 (Reg. $100+)

Today only, Woot is offering the iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot with Brick Top Bundle for* $69.99 Prime shipped*, with non-members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $150, it goes for around $100 at Amazon right now and today’s deal is $5 below our last mention, marking a new low that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re young or old, this kit is designed to help you learn to program with 20 reactive sensors that focus on STEM learning. It connects to the iRobot Coding app that offers three different levels of learning as you begin your coding journey. With the brick top that’s included with your purchase, you can even turn the robot into a “mobile catapult to a glowing rocket ship” with support for a “variety of common building blocks, including LEGO bricks.” Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can take a look at our launch coverage for a closer look.



