Pre-order Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Smartphone and score a free pair of XM3 ANC earbuds

Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone went up for pre-order at the end of last week, and now those looking to score the brand’s latest handset can lock-in some added savings. Over at B&H, you’ll find the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III bundled with a pair of its popular XM3 ANC Earbuds for *$1,298 shipped*. Normally you’d pay $1,498 for the entire package, with today’s offer saving you $200 and effectively scoring the earbuds for free.



Sony’s Xperia 1 III arrives as the brand’s latest smartphone, delivering a series of professional features centered around an eye-catching 120Hz 4K display. Everything else about the handset screams flagship, too, as you’ll find Snapdragon 888 SoC backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB with its microSD card slot. A triple-sensor 12 MP camera array lands on the back of the Xperia 1 III, which Sony leans into with a dedicated hardware shutter button and a telephoto sensor that can shift between 70 and 105mm focal lengths. Shipping is slated for later next month, and in the meantime you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.



more…