South Korea's Nuclear Research Agency Hacker Identified

The Atomic Energy Research Authority South Korea has been subjected to a 12-day cyberattack that is certain to originate from North Korea, according to KBS World. On Thursday, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) revealed the hacking incident during a hearing before a House Committee on National Security. According to ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Byeong -ki and main opposition People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Ha Tae-keung, the spy agency informed parliamentarians that it suspected a group affiliated with North Korea was behind the attack. The two MPs, who are both members of the intelligence committee, said the National Intelligence Service (NIS) did not believe the perpetrators had been able to gain access to critical technology. North Korea's cyberattack lasted 12 days in a row Rep. Ha, a senior member of the PPP's Intelligence Comm...