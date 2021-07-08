HyperX Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard plummets to new $76 low (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering HyperX’s Alloy FPS RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for *$75.99 shipped*. Matched at Best Buy. You’ll typically find this selling for $110, with today’s 31% discount marking a new all-time low at $4 under our previous mention. HyperX is delivering pure unfettered speed with its Alloy FPS keyboard, breaking out some Kailh Silver switches for faster actuation and gameplay. The keyboard itself is backed by NGenuity customization software, so you can take control of the per-key backlighting and programmable macros. And aside from the uncommon solid steel frame, you’ll also find a USB charging passthrough rounding out the hardware. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.



