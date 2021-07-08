Boba Fett’s new helmet from The Mandalorian joins Hasbro’s Black Series lineup; pre-order now

Hasbro is now expanding its Black Series collection of life-sized props by recreating an iconic Star Wars character who made their grand return in The Mandalorian. Sporting an all-new coat of paint from his recent Disney+ appearance, the latest Boba Fett helmet arrives with plenty of authentic details. Head below for a closer look at the new release and all of the details on locking in your pre-order to add this one to your Star Wars collection.



more…