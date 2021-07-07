The best laptops: Premium laptops, budget laptops, 2-in-1s, and more

The best laptops are getting better. Computex 2021 (virtual) brought a heavy rain of news from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia, everything from new CPUs to technologies that enhance gaming performance. The laptop market is still tight, but if you yearn for the latest and greatest, this is your time. Keep reading for the latest news and reviews.



· A laptop’s port selection can vary from one, single USB Type-C port, to a ridiculous number lining up and down every side of the chassis. It’s not so much how many ports you have, though, but the usefulness of those ports. We’ve put together a list of the three ports your laptop must have to be productive in 2021.

· Should you buy a Ryzen 5000- or Ryzen 4000-based laptop? That question’s coming up a lot lately. Ryzen 5000-based laptops remain rare (the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is announced but not available yet)Remove non-product link, and are snatched up quickly when they appear. Could you settle for a Ryzen 4000-based laptop in the meantime? In many ways, it’s not much of a downgrade. We go through the pros and cons to help you decide—and we consider Ryzen 3000, too.



The HP Pavilion Aero 13 offers Ryzen 5000 in a tiny, 2.2-pound laptop.



