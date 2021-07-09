Windows 11 Update Includes a New Start Menu Feature

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build to insiders in the Dev channel, and one of the highlights is the debut of a search box integrated into the Start menu. Beginning with Windows 10, users can simply start a search on their computers by just typing in the Start menu. So while a dedicated search tool is pinned to the taskbar, you can also conduct a search from the Start menu by pressing any key on the keyboard. The original Windows 11 Start menu, however, did not include a search box, so apparently, some users didn’t know they could search from this place as well. This is why Windows 11 build 22000.65 comes with a search box at the top of the Start menu, therefore making it a bit more straightforward to conduct a search. The new Start menu In Windows 11, the Start menu design is based on Windows 10X, the dual-screen operating system that never came to be after Microsoft was originally expected to launch it as soon as this year. ...