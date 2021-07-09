HDR gaming on PC: Everything you need to know

High Dynamic Range, or HDR, is often casually brought up by game studios touting the cutting-edge visuals of a new title, as if it’s a common feature PC gamers can easily enjoy. That’s not the reality. Awesome HDR gaming is still difficult to achieve on a Windows PC.



Yet it’s a goal worth pursuing. At it’s best, HDR is a rare example of a true game-changing technology. HDR can smack you straight across your face with the single most noticeable gain in gaming visuals. This article will explain what you need to know about HDR gaming on PCs, from technology to cable and GPU concerns to settings tweaks.



But before hurtling into HDR gaming goodness, let’s pump the brakes. I’m about to discuss nuances that may be hard to understand. Read PCWorld’s all-in guide to HDR on the PC if you just want the basics. We also have a separate gaming monitor buying guide if you’re looking for more information about general non-HDR specifications to look for.



