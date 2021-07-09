Deathloop Gets Extended Gameplay Trailer at Sony State of Play

If you're not yet sure what Deathloop is all about, you're not alone. We've been told many things about Deathloop, but we've yet to determine how to describe it best. In an attempt to shed more light about their upcoming game, Bethesda and Arkane revealed an extended gameplay trailer at Sony State of Play. Narrated by Arkane's Game Director Dinga Bakaba, the trailer touches on many aspects of the game but says nothing about multiplayer, one of the key points of Deathloop's marketing campaigns. What we know for sure is that Deathloop is a first-person shooter where players are trapped in a time loop with their worst enemy. The trailer shows the player stepping into the shoes of one of the game's protagonists, Colt, who's on the hunt for Aleksis “The Wolf” Dorsey, one of eight key targets to eliminate before the day once again resets. But Deathloop is much more than a simple first-person shooter, as the game seems to include some roguelike elements that allow player...