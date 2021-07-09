Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $45, Bravely Default II $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on Nintendo Switch for *$44.99 shipped*. Regularly $60, this is an Amazon all-time low, matching the Best Buy deal from earlier this week, and the best we can find. This is the Switch version of the Wii U 3D Mario game that not really enough folks got a chance to play back then, and here’s another chance to add this gem to your game library. It also includes a sort of add-on game of its own known as Bowser’s Fury where players explore Lake Lapcat and take on a giant Kaiju-sized version of the titular baddie. There are plenty more notable game deals below including Bravely Default II, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Doom Slayers Collection, The Last Of Us Remastered, XCOM 2 Collection, and much more.



