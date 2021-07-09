Bandidos Malware Targeting Networks in South America

ESET's Cybersecurity researchers disclosed yesterday a malware espionage campaign targeting South American commercial networks, with the majority of efforts focused on Venezuela, according to The Hacker News. Bandidos is an improved version of the Bandook, a malware designed to target enterprises in industries such as healthcare, software services, retail, manufacturing, and construction. Developed by Dark Caracal, Bandook was used between 2015 and 2017 to gather intelligence. The group claims to be acting on behalf of Kazakh and Lebanese government interests. According to the chain analysis of the latest attack, the PCs of potential victims can be infected by opening malicious emails that contain PDF attachments. The email provides the web addr...