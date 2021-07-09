How to check your PC specs in Windows 10

Getting to know the specifications of your Windows 10 PC can be very helpful. From knowing how much space is on your storage drives to knowing if you can run a video game at its recommended settings, being able to find and know your PC specs will help ensure you’re able to do what you need to do, or what to upgrade if something is lacking.



There are a variety of methods to find your PC specs in Windows 10, both with standard tools that come with Windows 10 as well as various third-party software solutions.



*Finding the basic specs in Windows 10*



Kevin Casper/IDG



There is a space in the Windows 10 Control Panel that can get you the very basics of your PC’s specifications, which includes your CPU type and speed, amount of installed RAM, and operating system version. To get here, you can use the keyboard shortcut of Win+Pause/Break, or you can find it through the following steps:



