Spigen’s Valentinus MagSafe Wallet lets you ditch the Apple tax at $22 (Amazon low)

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Valentinus MagSafe Wallet for *$21.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $27, you’re looking at one of the very first notable discounts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low at $5 off. Comrpised of a vegan leather, Spigen’s MagSafe wallet undercuts Apple’s in-house offering while sporting much of the same design. It’ll still magnetically snap onto the back of your device, and features room for two different cards for a slimmed down everyday carry. Over 245 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more…