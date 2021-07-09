Bring 4K dual-monitor support to your laptop with this highly-rated HDMI adapter for $54.50

Amazon is offering the StarTech USB 3.0 to Dual HDMI 4K30 Adapter for *$54.49 shipped*. Typically selling for about $70, today’s solid 22% savings drop the price to a new all-time low. If you’ve been wanting to add dual-monitor support to your laptop or PC, this adapter transforms one of your USB 3.0 ports into one 4K30 and one 1080p60 HDMI output. It doesn’t need any additional power to operate – just plug in and you’re ready to roll. It’s important to note this specific model is only compatible with Windows, not Mac or Linux, so be sure to confirm compatibility beforehand. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 4,100 customers. Head below for more.



