Cuisinart’s 4-in-1 Woodcreek Pellet Grill falls to new low at $170 off

Walmart is offering the Cuisinart Woodcreek 4-in-1 Bluetooth Pellet Grill for *$427* with free in-store pickup. With a $597 list price, today’s deal saves $170 from its normal list price, is $70 below our last mention, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Now that summer is in full swing, it’s time to fire up the BBQ on the weekend for some fantastic meals with family and friends. This 4-in-1 design lets you cook with a ceramic briquette sear insert, charcoal grill, cast iron griddle, and more. With Bluetooth connectivity, you can connect wirelessly with your phone to dial in the temperature, as well. Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage.



more…