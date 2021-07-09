Skip the Instant Pot tax: this Insignia 6-qt. pressure cooker is only $25 (Save 50%)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for *$24.99*. Shipping will tack on another $6. Regularly selling for upwards of $50, today’s massive 50% cut marks one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked. If you’ve been looking for a reliable way to meal prep during the work week, this pressure cooker is a solid way to do just that. It features 10 different cooking presets for rice, meat/stew, quinoa, and the like, alongside a 24-hour “set it and forget it” timer. That way, you can put all the ingredients in early, and have a warm, homecooked meal ready for you at night. Plus, all the removable parts are dishwasher safe. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 7,500 customers. Head below for more.



