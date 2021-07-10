How to tell if you're a geriatric millennial
Published
The typical geriatric millennial remembers Napster and Myspace, but is also comfortable with TikTok and Clubhouse. They straddle a digital divide.Full Article
Published
The typical geriatric millennial remembers Napster and Myspace, but is also comfortable with TikTok and Clubhouse. They straddle a digital divide.Full Article
The oldest millennials enter middle age this year. Many don't identify with the rest of their generation and are financially behind..