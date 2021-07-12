Sennheiser’s leather-wrapped Momentum 3 ANC headphones fall to new low at $269 (Save 33%)

Amazon currently offers the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for *$274.28 shipped* in white. Score the black colorway for even less at *$269.01*. Normally fetching $400, like you’ll still pay at Best Buy, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings in order to mark a new all-time low that’s $11 under the previous discount. Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 headphones are some of the more premium cans on the market, sporting the brand’s signature audio quality alongside a leather-wrapped form-factor. Throw in active noise cancelling to block out ambient sound, as well as 17-hours of playback per charge, and you’re looking at a capable set of headphones that are just as functional as they are stylish. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over over 1,000 customers. Head below the fold for more.



