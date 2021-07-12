LEGO double VIP points promotion now live with adidas sneaker and Charles Dickens freebies

Today, LEGO is rolling out a new double VIP points promotion, marking only the second time this year for builders to cash in on the additional credit. Eligible across the entire LEGO catalog, you’ll be able to pick up all of the just-released creations and lock in pre-orders on kits that haven’t been released yet. That’s alongside being able to score free mini adidas and Charles Dickens sets on select orders. Head below for all the details on the new LEGO double points promotion and some of our top picks for getting the most out of the savings event.



