OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack now matching Amazon low at $28 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the OXO Good Grips Foldaway Dish Rack for *$28.03 shipped*. Regularly $40, and still fetching as much from Bed Bath and Beyond, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. A perfect option for the lake house, some extra drying space at home, or just to pull out after a get together, it sits right next to your sink and provides dedicated homes for plates, cups, cutlery, and more. A drainage spout, foldable legs, removable/dishwasher-safe utensil cups, and an included plate/bowl rack round out the feature set here. Plus, the plate rack “holds plates or bowls neat and upright and is safe for fine china and delicate dishware.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



