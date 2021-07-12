Enjoy an off season discount on Lasko’s adjustable space heater at under $20

Amazon is offering the Lasko Ceramic Adjustable Space Heater for *$19.86 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $25 normal going rate, this marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked since 2017 and is the best available. With three different settings, high, low, and fan only, this space heater is designed to warm rooms up to 300-square feet in size. There’s built-in safety features like overheat protection and a cool-touch exterior, even when it’s on high. You’ll also find a convenient carry handle on the space heater making it easy to tote back and forth from room to room. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 31,000 happy customers.



