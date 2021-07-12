Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down at $27 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)

Woot is offering the Chefman Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge for *$26.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly between $40 and as much as $55 for the mirror door options, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. It sells for over $40 at Walmart right now. A great option for road trips and camping, this handy mini fridge includes plugs for the car and typical outlets while doubling as a cooler for drinks, baby bottles, skin-care products, and more. It has a 4-liter capacity (about 12 cans), a removable shelf, and can keep the contents as cold as 32-degrees below. Ships with a 90-day warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.



