Stay cool this summer with Columbia’s Omni-Freeze collection: T-shirts, dresses, more

Columbia’s got the heat covered this summer with its Omni-Freeze collection. In case you’re not familiar, the fabric features cooling technologies to keep you comfortable in the warmest of temperatures. There are loads of styles for both men and women alike. There are also several different types of cooling fabrics, including Omni-Free Zero Ice, Omni-Free Zero, Omni-Freeze, and Freezer Coil. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Columbia Omni-Freeze Collection, and if you’re looking for free delivery, be sure to check out the Greater Rewards Member Program (free to sign-up) to receive complimentary shipping.



more…